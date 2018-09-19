Ilham Aliyev approves funding to build new school in Bilasuvar city
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order, approving funds for the construction of a new school in the city of Bilasuvar.
Under the presidential order, the Ministry of Education is allocated 2 million manats for the construction of the 1,176-seat school in the city.
