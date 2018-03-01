Ilham Aliyev approves military agreement with Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving an agreement on military cooperation between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Moldova.

According to Oxu.Az, agreements on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova dated April 24 and June 12, 2017, signed in Chisinau and Baku, respectively, were approved.

The Ministry of Defense is instructed to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the agreement.

