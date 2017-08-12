Ilham Aliyev approves state program for development of tobacco industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to approve a state program for the development of tobacco industry in 2017-2021.

According to the order, the Ministry of Economy will implement measures to carry out a feasibility study for building a world-class tobacco plant in the country, AzVision reports.

The order says that the Ministry of Economy must coordinate its activities set forth in the state program with the Ministry of Agriculture.

News.Az

News.Az