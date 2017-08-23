Ilham Aliyev approves structure of Cabinet of Ministers Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Aug. 23 approving the structure of Office of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

The decree sets a limit on the number of employees of the Cabinet of Ministers Office (excluding the Department for Affairs) at 200 established posts.

The limit on the number of employees of the Department for Affairs of the Cabinet of Ministers Office is to be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

If necessary, Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers can create sectors in the departments that make up the structure of its Office (or departments and sectors in the Department for Affairs).

