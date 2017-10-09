Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s attempts to disrupt Karabakh talks failed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s attempts to disrupt the negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict failed, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham A

Azerbaijan’s stance on the resolution of the conflict remains unchanged, President Aliyev said addressing a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future, APA reported.



“The territorial integrity of our country can not be the subject of negotiations,” the head of state noted.



He stressed that Azerbaijan will never let a second Armenian state be created on its territory.

News.Az

