Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s hypocritical position remains a major obstacle to Karabakh talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, APA reports.

The head of state said that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU continues to develop succefully.

Referring to European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic’s participation in the fourth meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku, President Aliyev said that effective discussions were held on the development of relations in the energy and other spheres.

The head of state underlined that since his last visit to the European Commission bilateral relations have been developing in all spheres. President Aliyev said it is important to expand Azerbaijan-EU cooperation not only in the field of energy, but also in other fields, including political, trade, investment, transport, security, culture, noting that it is reflected in the new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Toivo Klaar, in turn, noted that relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are developing positively in all areas. He added that the EU-Azerbaijan cooperation has good prospects.

The sides also exchanged views on a negotiated settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They emphasized the importance of taking efforts towards a peaceful and negotiated resolution of the conflict.

President Aliyev stressed that Armenia’s hypocritical and non-constructive position remains a major obstacle to gaining progress in the negotiations.

“Armenia is continuing its occupation policy and destroying national, religious and historical monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” he added.

The head of state noted that Armenia must start to withdraw its armed forces from the occupied territories, and norms and principles of international law must be restored in order to achieve the soonest settlement of the conflict.

News.Az

News.Az