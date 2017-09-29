Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony on jubilee of National Olympic Committee

A solemn ceremony marking the 25th jubilee of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members are attending the event.

The event participants warmly welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The head of state, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev is making a speech at the event.

News.Az

