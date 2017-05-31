Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to launch “Jabrayil” and “Gubadli” ships - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch “Jabrayil” and “Gubadli” new supply ships of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping

Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev and president of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev informed the head of state of the technical indicators and functions of “Jabrayil” and “Gubadli” supply ships, APA reports.

Both ships will replace old vessels serving SOCAR`s off-shore facilities. One of the ships will operate on SOCAR`s “28 May”, while the second on “Umid” platform.

News.Az

News.Az