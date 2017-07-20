Ilham Aliyev attends opening of house for journalists - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of state was informed that 255 apartments are built in the second building for journalists.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan is taking part in the ceremony of presenting apartments in the new building for journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day.

Then President Ilham Aliyev met with media representatives.

The head of state makes a speech at the ceremony.

