Ilham Aliyev attends opening of the Balakhani Industrial Park

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Balakhani Industrial Park.

According to Oxu.Az, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed the head of state about the park.

The president cut a symbolic ribbon to mark the opening of the Balakhani industrial park.

The head of state got acquainted with the industrial enterprises created there.

The President of Azerbaijan got acquainted with the landfill for utilization of solid domestic waste.

