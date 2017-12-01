Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan are friends and partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are friends and partners, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at an expanded meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Baku on Dec. 1, APA reports.

“This is your third visit to our country. We have had the opportunity to meet during many international events and have enjoyed a very good relationship. Similarly, relations between our countries are developing very successfully,” said President Aliyev.



The Azerbaijani president congratulated Afghan counterpart for his achievements in the field of development in the country.



“Your approach has facilitated the reforms in Afghanistan. I’m glad that some of our cooperation is related to reforms, particularly to the public sector and other areas,” he added.



The head of state noted that Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are friends and partners.



"We have very strong political relations. We support each other within international organizations. There is a great potential in the economic and commercial spheres. We have already discussed these issues, including transport and energy. I have given instructions to relevant officials to work more closely in the field of bilateral economic cooperation,” added President Aliyev.

News.Az

