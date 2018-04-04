Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan always stands by Palestinian people

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riad Malki.

Riad Malki noted that the Azerbaijani president’s participation in the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of Jerusalem in Istanbul is of great importance and expressed gratitude to the head of state for the supported provided for the event.

The Palestinian foreign minister stressed the importance of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting that is underway in Baku. Riad Malki expressed satisfaction with his participation in the NAM meeting.

The Azerbaijani president, in turn, underlined the importance of the Palestinian foreign minister’s participation in the event in Baku.

President Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan always stands by the Palestinian state and people.

News.Az

News.Az