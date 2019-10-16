Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to co-op in energy sector
Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation in the energy sector, President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States held in Baku.
“Azerbaijan offers its opportunities in this area too. A portion of the energy resources of our partners from Central Asia is transported to world markets via Azerbaijan,” he noted.
