Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to co-op in energy sector

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation in the energy sector, President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States held in Baku.

“Azerbaijan offers its opportunities in this area too. A portion of the energy resources of our partners from Central Asia is transported to world markets via Azerbaijan,” he noted.

