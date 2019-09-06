Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation in field of int’l security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has addressed a letter to participants of the 23rd session of the Conference of Special Service Bodies of Turkic-speaking States.

“I cordially welcome you to the 23rd session of the Conference of Special Service Bodies of Turkic-speaking States,” the head of state said in his letter.

President Aliyev stressed that the Republic of Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation in the field of international security.

“At the present stage, new and more dangerous threats to peace and stability are emerging. The timely identification and prevention of these threats is extremely important from the point of view of national interests and sustainable development of all states. To eliminate threats of a regional and global nature, coordination of the actions of all states of the world is necessary,” he added.

The head of state noted that the strengthening of the relations with fraternal Turkic-speaking countries is of particular importance to Azerbaijan.

“Our cooperation carried out in various formats is aimed at joining the efforts to resolve many issues, including those related to regional security, combating extremism, terrorism and separatism, illegal migration, drug trafficking and the activities of transnational organized criminal groups,” he said.

The president added: “In dealing with the risks and threats faced by our states, an exceptional role belongs to special services. In this context, the Conference of Special Services of Turkic-speaking States is one of the most effective tools that makes it possible to coordinate our security activities and collectively look for answers to the challenges of the 21st century.

I am confident that this session will create favorable conditions for the exchange of experience between partner organizations and analytical and information support, and thereby contribute to ensuring international security. I welcome you to Azerbaijan once again and wish you success in your work.”

News.Az

