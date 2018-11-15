Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan buys military equipment from Belarus and this causes psychosis fits in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan buys military equipment from Belarus and this has been causing psychosis fits in Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remarks at a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich, Trend agency reports.

“We buy military equipment from Belarus and are very pleased with its quality and performance,” the president said. “Belarus demonstrates a very high level in the sphere of military industry as well, and we intend to continue cooperating in the military-technical field. As you know, however, this has been causing psychosis fits in Armenia, so to speak, which is extremely surprising because Azerbaijan buys weapons not only from Belarus.”

“The biggest supplier of military equipment to Azerbaijan is Russia,” he added. “We also acquire large quantities of weapons and equipment from Turkey, Israel, Pakistan and European countries. It is therefore surprising that claims are leveled exclusively against Belarus.”

“I believe that this is a manifestation of an inferiority complex in Armenia in relation to Belarus, and the reasons are quite simple – both Belarus and Armenia gained independence at the same time,” President Aliyev added. “Today, Armenia is one of the poorest countries in the world, it is at the very bottom, and vivid evidence of that is the fact that the government, which exploited its people and looted it for 20 years, has been swept away by the Armenian people.”

“In the meantime, Belarus, despite the sanctions imposed on it earlier, has successfully developed, and this is the result of the wise policy of President of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko,” he said. “Belarus has become a powerful state with a developed industry, a developed agriculture and a high level of social protection. As someone who has often visited your country, I say this completely objectively and sincerely. Therefore, it seems to us that the unfounded claims that are being voiced to your country by Armenia are based precisely on this factor.”

