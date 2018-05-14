Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan can build all types of ships

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Launch of the Baku International Sea Trade Port proves that we have fulfilled all of our duties on transport infrastructure."

The statement came from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who spoke at the opening of the Baku International Sea Trade Port Complex.

"A lot of works have been done so far. We have the largest fleet, more than 260 vessels in the Caspian Sea. I was informed that additional 18 vessels were bought during past years. A shipbuilding plant was built in Baku with my initiative. We can build all types of ship, we build and we eliminated dependence on foreign partners," he said.

