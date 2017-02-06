Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-EU cooperation very fruitful

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the EU tomorrow will start the negotiations on the new agreement, President Ilham Aliyev said making a joint statement for the press with the European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels Feb. 6.

“I’m pleased that we will start the negotiations on the new agreement with the EU tomorrow,” President Aliyev said, APA reports.

“The cooperation between us is very fruitful, stands at a high level and there is big potential,” the president said. “We have a very active political dialogue, and meet regularly and discuss important issues of political developments, political reforms in our country.”

“We are committed to continuation of democratic reforms in Azerbaijan,” said Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan and the EU take are actively involved in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

“Southern Gas Corridor is one of the biggest infrastructure projects being implemented in Europe," said the president, adding that the project needs more than 40 billion US dollars of investment.

"The Southern Gas Corridor project is a project of energy security and energy diversification. And when I say diversification, I mean not only routes, but also sources," said the president.

“Europe is our major investor and main trading partner. We supply oil to some European countries and we hope that we will soon provide gas as well,” he added.

