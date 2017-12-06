Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan expands partnership with Russia in technology sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

A report dedicated to the Bakutel-2017 exhibition in Baku was aired on Rossiya 24 television channel.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev answered a question from the Russia-24 correspondent, APA reports.



The report says that Baku has become a capital of information technology for a week.



Answering the question, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is expanding its partnership with Russia in the sector of technology, and new areas of cooperation come up as global security is faced with new challenges, such as cyber attacks.



"Azerbaijan is successfully developing, with its role in regional and international issues growing. Our country has great potential. Of course, our country could face such a threat. We are open to cooperation with all our partners. There is a good prospect for cooperation with Russia in this direction. We know that Russia pays huge attention to cyber security. So, of course, our agencies are doing necessary work with their Russian counterparts,” added President Aliyev.

News.Az

