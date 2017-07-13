Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has high hopes for France’s efforts towards Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Emmanuel Macron on the national holiday of his country, APA reports.

“We attach special importance to the traditionally rich relations between Azerbaijan and France. I would like to note with satisfaction that our bilateral relations have acquired new content and passed the path of dynamic development over 25 years of diplomatic relations between our countries,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has high hopes for the efforts of France, as a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, for a peaceful and fair resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in accordance with international law in order for Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani lands to come to an end and the over one million Azerbaijanis, who became refugees and IDPs as a result of the invasion, to return to their ancestral lands.

“On such a memorable day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and for the friendly people of France lasting tranquility and prosperity,” the president said.

News.Az

News.Az