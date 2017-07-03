Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has high hopes for US efforts in NK resolution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated US President Donald Tramp on his country's national holiday, APA reports.

The letter reads as follows:

"Dear Mr President, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate You and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the United States of America - Independence Day. Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America have been developing dynamically and thoroughly on the basis of friendship and cooperation over the past 25 years following the establishment of our diplomatic relations, and reached the level of strategic partnership. Persistent US support for large-scale transnational projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the area of ​​energy security and our close and efficient cooperation in the fight against international terrorism and in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan are all a major factor characterizing the partnership between our countries.

We also have high hopes for the efforts of you, Mr. President and the U.S. towards a peaceful and fair resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and in accordance with the norms of international law for the liberation of the lands occupied as a result of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and for the return of over a million of our compatriots who became refugees and internally displaced in their native lands.

On such a pleasant day, I wish you good health, successes in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly American people.”

News.Az

