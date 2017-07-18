Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan interested in expanding ties with Turkmenistan in all areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

President Ilham Aliyev said Rashid Meredov’s visit to the country will create good opportunities for discussing the development of bilateral relations.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Turkmenistan and is interested in expanding the bilateral ties in all areas.

“This is necessitated by the historical ties between our two nations and today’s realities. We see such an attitude from the Turkmen side as well,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed his hope that the relations of cooperation and partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will strengthen in the years to come.

Saying the two countries maintain active cooperation in political, economic, transport, humanitarian and other areas, President Ilham Aliyev noted that he will spare no efforts to create new opportunities for mutual activities and develop cooperation between the two friendly and neighboring countries.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey to be held in Azerbaijan on July 19. The head of state described the meeting as a good cooperation format, highlighting its importance in terms of discussion of trilateral relations and regional issues.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov said: “First of all, let me extend to you sincere greetings and deep regards on behalf of Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov. When I was departing to Baku, he noted that today the relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are actively developing and this development dynamics is based on open, frank and friendly political contacts of the two heads of state.”

Rashid Meredov noted that the meetings and contacts of the Turkmen and Azerbaijani presidents give a strong boost to the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries in various areas. “These relations are exemplary from the point of view of political and diplomatic assessment.” He stressed that the issues on the agenda of relations are topical both in terms of bilateral ties and from regional and global points of view.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov and asked Rashid Meredov to extend his greetings to the Turkmen President.

News.Az

News.Az