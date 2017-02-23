Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Italy enjoy high-level cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Economic Development of the Italian Republic Carlo Calenda.

President Aliyev hailed Italy's active participation in the Third Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. The head of state described this fact as another evidence of rapid development of cooperation in various areas, saying it is also very important in terms of successful implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project.



The president mentioned the signing of the Declaration on partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy. President Ilham Aliyev praised high-level Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation in political, economic, energy, cultural and other fields, adding that the development of bilateral relations is being diversified.



Carlo Calenda thanked the Azerbaijani president, on behalf of the Italian government, for the implementation of TAP project, which he said is of vital significance to his country. He said representatives of a number of Italian companies are attending this important ministerial meeting, pointing out the implementation by the two countries of vital projects covering a variety of areas.



Carlo Calenda recalled Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni's last year visit to Azerbaijan as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.



The sides also discussed prospects for Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation in various areas, including energy and agriculture. Italy's importing large volumes of oil and energy products to Azerbaijan was underlined at the meeting.



As a result of the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Italian Leonardo company Mauro Moretti on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the company will sign a memorandum of cooperation with SOCAR during the Third Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

News.Az

News.Az