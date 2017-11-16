Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan known in world as sporting nation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Azerbaijan is known in the world as a sporting nation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the Absheron district community representatives and athletes, APA reported.

"Our successes are now recognized by the world's entire sports community. Our athletes decently represent Azerbaijan in all international competitions. We have many Olympic, world and European champions,” said the president.



“This year, our two athletes - Haji Aliyev and Mahammadrasul Majidov, both of whom are here—became three-fold world champions. This is a great sports achievement indeed. That is, they have confirmed for the third time that they are the first worldwide,” he added.



The head of state noted that victories of Azerbaijan’s Olympians and three-fold world champions attract children to their respective sports.



“I’m convinced that children and teenagers will train in this sport complex and will take your place in the future because the sustainable development of sport begins with the development of the younger generation. There should be proper conditions for the younger generation to develop and for the preparation process to be planned appropriately. At the same time, there should be good examples. They want to be Olympic, world champions like you. We, of course, are proud of our athletes' successes as it adds to the glory of our country. Sport is perhaps the main tool for human health," said Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az

