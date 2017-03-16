Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays stabilizing role in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plays a stabilizing role in the region and the initiatives put forward by the country are aimed at strengthening security and stability, President Ilham Aliyev said Thursday.

The president made the remarks addressing the opening of the Fifth Global Baku Forum titled “The Future of International Relations: Power and Interests”.



“The Global Baku Forum has become a good tradition. First of all I would like to express my gratitude to Nizami Ganjavi International Center, its board and its co-chairs,” said President Aliyev.



He noted that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center is operating very effectively.



“Over 200 guests from more than 50 countries are taking part in this event. Each forum is important and has an impact on the decision-making process in the world. We have among our guests more than 40 acting and former presidents and parliament speaker,” said Ilham Aliyev.



The president recalled that Azerbaijan has already hosted a number of international events.



“Azerbaijan continues organized international events where important issues are discussed,” he said.



President Aliyev underlined the importance of regional and global projects implemented by Azerbaijan that marked the 25th anniversary of its independence this year.



“Unfortunately, the world didn’t become more safe and secure, we still witness the ongoing threats in our region,” said the president. “Azerbaijan plays a stabilizing role in the region and the initiatives put forward by the country are aimed at strengthening stability and security.”

