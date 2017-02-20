Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan proud to be a center of multiculturalism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is proud to become one of the world’s centers of multiculturalism, said President Ilham Aliyev at “The Fault Lines of Eurasia” panel discussion at th

“Azerbaijan for centuries was a country, area, where civilizations met and today we preserve our historical heritage, and we are proud to become one of the world’s centers of multiculturalism,” noted the president.

“Geographical location, at the same time, good relations with the neighbors allowed us to become a very reliable partner in the region, which introduces initiatives which serve the best benefit of the peoples who live in our region,” said President Aliyev.

“Our policy is aimed at strengthening the cooperation first of all with our neighbors, at the same time, with Muslim world, we are part of the Muslim world, and with Europe,” added the head of state.

“We are one of the very few countries, which are members of Islamic Cooperation Organization and Council of Europe at the same time. In 2015, we organized the first, inaugural European Games, this year we will host Islamic Solidarity Games. So this actually shows our intentions,” noted the president. “And we contribute a lot to the dialogue of civilizations and cultures.”

