Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan supports Afghanistan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Minister of Finance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Eklil Ahmad Hakimi.

Hailing the existence of strong partnership between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, President Aliyev said that cooperation between the two countries covers such an important area as political dialogue, as well as other spheres, APA reported.



He underlined the importance of meetings between the heads of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan for the development of bilateral relations and recalled Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s recent visit to Azerbaijan, as well as meetings with the Afghan leader at various international events. President Aliyev expressed hope that the agreements reached at meetings held at a high level and during negotiations will be fully implemented.



Azerbaijan supports Afghanistan, said the president, stressing the importance of Azerbaijani servicemen’s participation in peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and its active role in logistical supply.



Afghan Minister of Finance Eklil Ahmad Hakimi, in turn, said that the leadership and people of Afghanistan highly appreciate the support provided by Azerbaijan.



Ahmad Hakimi noted that the main purpose of his visit to Azerbaijan is to discuss issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached.



The sides then exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

News.Az

