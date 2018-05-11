Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to create modern tourism industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

‘Dinamo hotel was built at a high level.'

'As you know, this hotel is located in a historical building. This building has a great history and I’m pleased that its historic architecture was preserved. The guests will feel at home. Very beautiful design works have been carried out. All works have been done at high level. The hotel is located in a favorable place – center of the city. The guests will be able to walk to Boulevard, Icherisheher and center of the city’, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of Dinamo hotel.

According to him, activity of this hotel will contribute to development of tourism: ‘This is one of the main directions for us, number of tourists increased by 22% in 2016, 20% in 2017 and 13% in the four months of 2018. By using ASAN Visa system, tourists may travel to Azerbaijan from more than 90 countries. We have 7 airports. State Tourism Agency was established recently. This agency will contribute to development of the tourism and modern tourism industry will be created in Azerbaijan. At the same time, launch of this hotel shows development of our country. Beauty of our city is known by world community. Events, sport events, including Formula 1 draw attention of the world to Azerbaijan. As one of the most beautiful cities in the world, Baku is today opening its doors to its friends’.

The head of stated said that architectural style of the building was preserved: ‘I’m indeed pleased that we have participated in opening of Dinamo hotel in the centre of our city. Its architectural style was preserved. I had information that there was a plan to build a skyscraper in this place. But I prevented this plan because we must preserve our history, architecture. Of course, the city should develop, be broadened, have skyscrapers. At the same time, there must be a harmony between our history and modern demands. I think Baku is one of rare cities have these two factors. We preserve our history and at the same time, modern buildings in Baku are not in contradiction with view of the city. Therefore, Baku preserves pretty and convenient atmosphere for its residents and guests. Launch of Dinamo hotel is a remarkable event because we see the work of a group led by Ms. Pinto and world-known company. We appreciate your contribution. Your name will attract guests to this place. Thank you. I’m sure the guests will feel at a perfect place. I think Bakuis one of the most beautiful cities in the world and we must preserve our heritage’.

News.Az

News.Az