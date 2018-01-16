Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Turkey to continue to implement major projects this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday received a delegation led by head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Volkan Bozkir, APA reported.

V. Bozkir noted that the purpose of his visit is to attend a joint meeting with the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations.

Touching on the upcoming anniversary of the 20 January events, Bozkır said the current year will be prominent with a number of important events. He said Azerbaijan will hold a series of events on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the 100th anniversary of the Caucasian Islamic Army's liberation of Baku from Armenian invasion, and the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Turkey having been the first country to recognize Azerbaijan’s state independence.

Noting that he visited Turkey three times last year, President Aliyev emphasized the importance of the visits of the Turkish president, prime minister, as well as various ministers and MPs to Azerbaijan. Friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey are steadily strengthening, said the head of state, adding that the two countries enjoy close cooperation and mutual support within international organizations.

The head of state expressed his confidence that Volkan Bozkir’s visit to Baku will be successful and the inter-parliamentary relations will further strengthen the unity and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

President Aliyev said that 2018 will surely be a year full of important events, underlining that Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to implement major projects this year.

News.Az

