Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army among world’s strongest militaries

The Azerbaijani Army is one of the world’s strongest armies today, said Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev.

The president made the remarks addressing the opening of a newly built military camp of the Defense Ministry in Pirekeshkul settlement of Absheron district on Jan. 23.

“There are all conditions for accommodation and service here. More than 20 military camps have been built in our country in recent years,” President Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that the process of army build-up is a state policy of Azerbaijan.

