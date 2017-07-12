Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani army capable of destroying any target in occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

As always, this year too Azerbaijan paid great attention to strengthening its military capabilities, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

“We are buying new kinds of advanced weapons from different countries. This will further increase our military potential,” President Aliyev said at today’s meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2017 and objectives for the future, APA reported.



Today, the Azerbaijani army is capable of destroying any target in the occupied Azerbaijani lands, the president noted.



The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan should nevertheless keep increasing its military potential.



"There is a need for this, and we have the opportunity to do so. Unlike poor Armenia, we purchase all military equipment pieces at our expense, we also produce them in Azerbaijan. Two defense industry plants started operating in Azerbaijan this year. Today, Azerbaijan not only provides itself with weapons and ammunition to a large extent but it also exports them to other countries,” he added.

News.Az

