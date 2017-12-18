Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's economy has entered a period of stabilization

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 18, President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, a member of the World Bank Group, led by executive vice president and general manager Keiko Honda.

According to Oxu.Az, Keiko Honda noted the importance of successes achieved in the development of the Azerbaijani economy.



President Ilham Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani economy has already entered a period of stabilization.

News.Az

News.Az