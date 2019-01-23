Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s experience, the achieved results demonstrate rightness of our policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Experience of Azerbaijan, the achieved results demonstrate rightness of our policy, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his interview with the Chinese CGTN TV.

“We live in a less stable region. There is tense situation close our borders. We see new conflict sources, new risks. Our goal is therefore to protect Azerbaijan from potential risks. For this, we have to be strong inside. WE have to keep good relationship with our neighbors, and we have such relations. Along with this, we should have close relations with the worlds’ leading centers”, the head of state underlined.

News.Az

