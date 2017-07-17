Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity supported by whole world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is supported by the whole world, including Latvia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart Raimonds Vejonis in Riga on Monday, APA reported.



He noted that the joint declaration on strategic partnership signed between Latvia and Azerbaijan touches on a number of key issues concerning the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



“The document emphasizes that the conflict must be resolved in line with the UN Security Council’s related resolutions within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and border inviolability. This is a just stance for which I’m grateful to the Latvian president,” the Azerbaijani leader said.



“Today we did touch on a number of regional problems and discussed some issues of security as well. As strategic partners, we now discuss any issue in a completely overt and frank manner,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az

