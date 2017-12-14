Ilham Aliyev: BP is Azerbaijan's main partner in global energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation headed by the Minister for Trade and Export Promotion of Great Britain, co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission Baroness Rona Fairheid.

According to Oxu.Az, the sides underlined the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Great Britain in all spheres, noted the availability of good potential for further development of cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev said that economic ties between our countries have a good history, stressing that the UK is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan. He also noted that BP is the main partner of Azerbaijan in global energy projects.

News.Az

