Ilham Aliyev calls Vladimir Putin

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has called the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

According to the press service of the president of Azerbaijan, during the telephone conversation the president congratulated Vladimir Putin with the election as the president of the Russian Federation and wished him new successes in his activity for the prosperity of the people of Russia.

The head of state also congratulated the Russian president on the upcoming Victory Day - May 9.

News.Az

