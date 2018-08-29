Ilham Aliyev: Carpet making in Azerbaijan has very long history, bright future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Carpet making in Azerbaijan has a very long history and a bright future, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the inauguration of the Ismayilli branch of Azerkhalcha Open Joint Stock Company.

Traditions of carpet weaving in Ismayilli district are very rich and ancient, the Azerbaijani president said.

“It is very good that you have preserved and are continuing to preserve this art,” he noted. “Future generations should also join this art. The art of carpet weaving is our national asset. Azerbaijani carpets are known all over the world and are presented in the world's leading museums.”

“We take very serious measures to develop carpet weaving,” Ilham Aliyev said. “The creation of carpet factories in the regions is part of this work. This is the fifth factory to open recently. Five more factories will be opened before the end of the year. In total, 30 carpet factories are to be set up in our country, so thousands of people, especially women, will be provided with work. This factory also employs women. We are creating jobs for women as well.”

“The carpets produced here will be sold both in the country and abroad and Azerbaijan will thus showcase its export products in the world more broadly,” he noted. “Your work and talent will play the key role in ensuring that the art of carpet weaving continues to live in the future. According to information I have, this factory has provided jobs to up to 150 people. If things go well in the future, it will be possible to expand this factory and attract more women to work.”

The Azerbaijani state will always support carpet weavers, he added.

“All the equipment, machines and threads are provided by the state,” he said. “In the near future, next year perhaps, a spinning and dying factory will start operating in Azerbaijan. After that, it will no longer be necessary to bring materials from abroad. In other words, all material starting from threads to dyes will be produced in Azerbaijan. Carpet making in Azerbaijan has a very long history and a bright future. The establishment of the Azerkhalcha enterprise pursued this very goal. The tasks and instructions I have set are being fulfilled, and the carpet factory in Ismayilli shows this yet again. I wholeheartedly congratulate you.”

News.Az

