Ilham Aliyev congratulates Albanian President-elect Meta

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Ilir Meta on his election as the Albanian president.

“I cordially congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Albania,” Ilham Aliyev told Ilir Meta in his congratulatory letter, Trend reports.

“I hope that we will continue to make joint efforts towards developing friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania,” noted the president.

“I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Albania,” added the Azerbaijani president.

News.Az

