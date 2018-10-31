Ilham Aliyev congratulates Ethiopia’s president-elect

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Ethiopia”

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Mrs Sahle-Work Zewde on her election as president of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, AZERTAC reports.

“I congratulate you on the occasion of your election as president of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. I hope that we will make joint efforts towards developing relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Ethiopia,” said the Azerbaijani leader.

News.Az

News.Az