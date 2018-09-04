Ilham Aliyev congratulates heads of San Marino

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino Stefano Palmieri and Matteo Ciacci.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of San Marino, Republic Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter, AzVision reports.

“On this festive occasion, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of San Marino everlasting peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

