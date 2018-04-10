Ilham Aliyev congratulates new president of Costa Rica

President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada.

According to Oxu.Az, the congratulatory message says:

"I congratulate your Excellency on his election to the presidency of the Republic of Costa Rica.

"I hope that the relations between Azerbaijan and Costa Rica will develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

"I wish you a robust health, happiness, success in your upcoming responsible activity."

News.Az

