Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Gabon
- 17 Aug 2017 06:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124523
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/ilham-aliyev-congratulates-president-of-gabon Copied
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Gabonese Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba.
“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and my own, I extend my sincere congratulations to You and Your people on the national holiday of the Gabonese Republic – the Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter, according to AzVision.
“On this joyful day, I wish You good health, every success in Your activities, and peace and prosperity to the people of Gabon.”
News.Az