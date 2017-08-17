Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Gabon

Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Gabon

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Gabonese Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and my own, I extend my sincere congratulations to You and Your people on the national holiday of the Gabonese Republic – the Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter, according to AzVision.

“On this joyful day, I wish You good health, every success in Your activities, and peace and prosperity to the people of Gabon.” 

