Ilham Aliyev congratulates presidents of Liberia and Maldives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of the Republic of Liberia on the occasion of national holiday of his country, according to AzVision.

The letter of congratulations reads:

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day. On this momentous day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity”.

Ilham Aliyev has also congratulated the president of the Republic of Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom: “On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Independence Day. On this momentous day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Maldives everlasting peace and prosperity”.

News.Az

News.Az