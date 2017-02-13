Ilham Aliyev congratulates Turkmen president on reelection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on his reelection as President of Turkmenistan.

“Dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich, I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your reelection as President of Turkmenistan and extend my best wishes,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.



“The victory you gained in the election is a clear expression of the great confidence of the people of Turkmenistan in you and their support to the policy pursued by you. I believe that we will further make joint efforts to strengthen and develop the traditional friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan,” the president noted.



“I wish you robust health, happiness and new successes in your high state activity for the welfare of the friendly people of Turkmenistan,” added the president.

News.Az

