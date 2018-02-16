Ilham Aliyev decrees to extend compulsory health insurance coverage in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to expand the coverage of a pilot project as part of compulsory health insurance introduction, Trend reports.

In accordance with the decree, the pilot project on compulsory health insurance will be applied in the administrative territory of the Agdash district, and will be further applied in the administrative territories of the Yevlakh district and Mingachevir city.

News.Az

