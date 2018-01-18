Ilham Aliyev decrees to prepare action plan on centenary of genocide of Azerbaijanis

Ilham Aliyev decrees to prepare action plan on centenary of genocide of Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree Jan. 18 to prepare and implement an action plan dedicated to the centenary of the 1918 genocide of Azerbaijanis.

Trend reports that according to the decree, the Azerbaijani parliament is charged to hold a special meeting in connection with the centenary of the genocide.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve other issues arising from the decree.

News.Az

News.Az