Ilham Aliyev: Eastern Partnership summit yielded good results

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Crafts of the Republic of Croatia, co-chair of the Joint Commission Martina Dalic.

The head of state mentioned the two countries enjoy a high level of bilateral relations.



President Aliyev recalled his Croatian counterpart Mrs Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović’s visit to Azerbaijan, noting that the visit was highly successful. The head of state expressed content with mutual visits taking place between the two countries and pointed up the importance of mutual trade, investment, and involvement in cooperation of more companies from both sides in terms of expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas.



In this respect, Ilham Aliyev underlined the importance of the Joint Commission on economic cooperation.



Referring to the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, the president noted that the recent Eastern Partnership Summit was held successfully and yielded good results. He also emphasized the significant of the joint declaration adopted at the summit.



Negotiations are underway on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU, said President Aliyev, expressing hope that this agreement will cover all areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, energy and cultural spheres.



The head of state noted there are good prospects for long-long term cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia in the field of energy and expressed satisfaction with Croatia’s constant participation in the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.



Martina Dalic, in turn, said that bilateral relations between Croatia and Azerbaijan stand at a very high level and underlined the importance of the two presidents’ joint efforts to expand cooperation.



Mrs. Dalic hailed the successful activity of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, adding that there are broad opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in investment, trade and other areas.

News.Az

