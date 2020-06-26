Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev: Each Azerbaijani soldier – a source of pride for our nation

President Aliyev: Each Azerbaijani soldier – a source of pride for our nation

A post has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s official Facebook account, marking the Armed Forces Day.

"The power of our army lies in the Azerbaijani people`s confidence in it and support. Each Azerbaijani soldier is a source of pride for our nation," the post said.


News.Az 

