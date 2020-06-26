President Aliyev: Each Azerbaijani soldier – a source of pride for our nation
A post has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s official Facebook account, marking the Armed Forces Day.
"The power of our army lies in the Azerbaijani people`s confidence in it and support. Each Azerbaijani soldier is a source of pride for our nation," the post said.