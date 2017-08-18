Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to King of Spain

Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to King of Spain

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to King of Spain Felipe VI.

According to AzerTag, the letter reads:

"We are deeply shocked by reports of numerous human casualties and injuries as a result of the monstrous terrorist acts committed in your country.

"We are extremely outraged by these terrible terrorist actions directed against civilians, and we consider it necessary to wage a resolute struggle against all manifestations of the terrible tragedy of terrorism.

"We share your grief in connection with the tragedy. The people of Azerbaijan join me as I extend my deep condolences to you, to the families and friends of the deceased, and wish the soonest recovery to those injured."

