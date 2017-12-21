Ilham Aliyev: For Azerbaijan, Islamic solidarity is not only an idea but also a priority

For Azerbaijan, Islamic solidarity is not only an idea but also a priority, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“We’re proud that one of the Islamic world’s oldest mosques is the Shamakhi Juma Mosque, which was renovated a few years ago,” said the president addressing an international conference "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" in Baku on Dec. 21, APA reported.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has built close relations with Muslim countries and strengthened ties on bilateral and multilateral levels, as well as within international organizations.

“Ties with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have strengthened,” said President Aliyev, adding that a contact group on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was established and a decisive resolution on the conflict was passed at the OIC summit last year.

The head of state said that the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Labor Center and the Association of Journalists started operating on the initiative of Azerbaijan.

The president also hailed Azerbaijan’s successful activity within ISESCO as a member country.

“Several years ago ISESCO declared Baku the capital of Islamic culture, and next year this mission will be carried out by the ancient city of Nakhchivan,” he said.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan is striving to ensure unity and solidarity in the entire Muslim world, taking important steps in this direction.

“For Azerbaijan, Islamic solidarity is not only an idea but also a priority. Representatives of all nations and religions in Azerbaijan live as a family, and this is our great wealth,” he added.

