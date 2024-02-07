Ilham Aliyev leads with 93.9 percent of votes: Exit poll

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s incumbent President Ilham Aliyev is leading 93.9 percent of votes in the snap presidential election, according to the preliminary results of the joint exit poll conducted by the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League and the US-based Oracle Advisory Group, News.Az reports.

George Birnbaum, a representative of the Oracle Advisory Group, announced the results of the exit poll.

Preliminary results of the exit poll are as follows:

Incumbent President, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev – 93.9 percent;

Nominated by the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev – 1.2 percent;

Independent candidate Zahid Oruj – 1.8 percent;

Nominated by the Great Establishment Party Fazil Mustafa – 1.5 percent;

Nominated by the Great Azerbaijan Party Elshad Musayev – 0.4 percent;

Nominated by the National Front Party Razi Nurullayev – 0.9 percent;

Independent candidate Fuad Aliyev – 0.3 percent.

The snap presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Voting took place at 6,537 polling stations across 125 constituencies, including 6,319 permanent stations and 218 located in Azerbaijan’s embassies, consulates general and permanent representations in foreign countries, as well as in military units, treatment and correctional facilities, sanatoriums, ships navigating under the country`s national flag in the Caspian Sea and international waters.

According to the Information Center of the Central Election Commission, a total of 4,590,075 people cast their ballots, which means 70.85% of the total number of eligible voters across the country, as of 17.00.

1000 polling stations were equipped with webcams to provide internet users with the opportunity to watch the whole voting process online via the CEC website.

The election process was monitored by 790 international observers from 72 international organizations and citizens of 89 countries. The election was covered by 216 representatives of 109 foreign media outlets.

News.Az